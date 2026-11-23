Miley Cyrus' wedding day was almost perfect ... except for one guest who didn't abide by the bride's dress code ... though it sounds like a total accident, not an act of defiance.

Here's the deal ... a big group photo from Saturday showed all of Miley's wedding guests wearing varying shades of black and white -- except for one woman named Belgica Vargas who showed up in a bright yellow dress. Belgica is married to Shawn Everett, a big-time music producer.

Apparently, Miley asked everyone to stick to the simple black-and-white color pattern, but this one lady didn't, and it drove the internet into a frenzy ... with folks online berating this woman for not sticking to the program.

Well, a woman who says she's the yellow-dress-clad lady's sister came to her defense ... saying her sister's husband is actually a close friend of Miley -- and her sis didn't read the actual invite, instead trusting her man would inform her of the dress code.

Big mistake, says the sister who goes by Grecia Grace online. Still, she notes Miley was really cool about the whole mix-up.

Worth noting ... Grecia says the wedding invite came in months ago -- so her sis had a long time to read it and just didn't. Take that as a lesson, folks ... there's info on the invite for a reason!

Miley and Maxx Morando got married anyway despite the color disruption ... and Miley even got emotional, wiping away tears at the altar.