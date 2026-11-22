In the pic ... the duo -- who were accompanied by her son, Damian Hurley -- wore matching black ensembles with Elizabeth rocking a dress with a thigh-high slit.

We reported earlier ... Billy Ray put his past estrangement with his daughter aside and attended her nuptials with Maxx Morando.

In the pics obtained by TMZ ... Billy Ray and Liz even posed for a photo with Miley and Maxx, so it seems like it's all water under the bridge.

Things have been a bit icy between them -- especially after his divorce from ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

But with Tish marrying husband Dominic Purcell -- who was caught sweetly comforting her yesterday -- and Bill Ray getting engaged to Elizabeth, everyone has moved on.