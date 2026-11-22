Miley Cyrus Wedding: Dad Billy Ray, Elizabeth Hurley & Her Son Exit Nuptials
Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley Leave Miley's Wedding With Her Son Damian
Billy Ray Cyrus and fiancée Elizabeth Hurley were spotted all smiles leaving his daughter Miley Cyrus' wedding yesterday at Frank Sinatra's former Palm Springs estate.
In the pic ... the duo -- who were accompanied by her son, Damian Hurley -- wore matching black ensembles with Elizabeth rocking a dress with a thigh-high slit.
We reported earlier ... Billy Ray put his past estrangement with his daughter aside and attended her nuptials with Maxx Morando.
In the pics obtained by TMZ ... Billy Ray and Liz even posed for a photo with Miley and Maxx, so it seems like it's all water under the bridge.
Things have been a bit icy between them -- especially after his divorce from ex-wife Tish Cyrus.
But with Tish marrying husband Dominic Purcell -- who was caught sweetly comforting her yesterday -- and Bill Ray getting engaged to Elizabeth, everyone has moved on.
Miley has also been vocal about her reconciliation with Billy Ray ... previously telling The New York Times that she probably internalized some of her mom's pain following the divorce.