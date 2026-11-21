Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, showed up for his daughter's big day ... attending her wedding to Maxx Morando after the father-daughter duo reconciled following years of estrangement.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Billy Ray at the wedding festivities Saturday in Palm Springs alongside his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley ... with the couple posing for photos with Miley and Maxx.

As we've reported ... Miley and her dad haven't exactly seen eye to eye in recent years -- especially since 2022, when he and her mom, Tish Cyrus, divorced.

The divorce split the family ... with Miley, Brandi and Trace backing Tish -- while Noah and Braison Cyrus backed their dad.

Tish remarried in 2023 ... tying the knot with actor Dominic Purcell. Noah and Braison did not attend her wedding, but Miley and Brandi were bridesmaids.

Miley and Billy reconciled in May 2025 ... and Miley admitted to the New York Times that she probably took some of her mother's pain on as her own.

She said that it became easier to forgive now that both her mom and dad are happy in their new relationships. Billy got engaged last month to Elizabeth Hurley.