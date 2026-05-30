Trace Cyrus Claims His Sister Brandi Rented Him A Home Full of Mold

Play video content Video: Trace Cyrus Instagram/@tracecyrus

Trace Cyrus says his sister Brandi is just the latest member of his famous fam to screw him over ... claiming she set him up in a house filled with mold.

The musician aired his grievances with his sister on social media ... telling fans he tried to be nice about this, but he's done being messed with.

He then shows a section of the ceiling in a room missing ... claiming he's discovered a ton of mold damage.

TC says this is just the latest in a long line of issues he's encountered since moving into the pad ... alleging he only recently regained access to clean water in the house.

Cyrus says his new music will be delayed because he has to move houses again ... and says it's all his sister's fault.

Trace later says Brandi won't give him his rent money back ... and he calls her out personally -- telling her to give him a ring if she's pissed about what he's saying.

Trace says it doesn't matter the connection ... family or friend, no one is going to take advantage of him anymore.

As you know, Trace is usually at odds with his family ... previously, he had an intense online squabble with his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and his brother, Braison.

Trace implied Billy Ray and Braison were abusing drugs and alcohol ... and later alleged Billy Ray threatened him with legal action.