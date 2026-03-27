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Cody Linley is down for a Jake Ryan "Hannah Montana" spinoff ... 'cause he says his character from the show would totally be up for it!

We spoke with the Disney alum following the premiere of Disney+’s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" and he thinks his character of Jake -- Miley Stewart's on-again, off-again love interest -- would be excited about the project. He says you can never say never ... and that Jake will always hold a special place in his heart.

And for the burning question -- does Cody think Jake and Miley were endgame? He tells TMZ he's not too sure if they'd be together in real life, but he's certain they will always have love for one another because they're each other's first loves. He also gushes about how Miley taught his character -- who was quite self-absorbed when fans first met him -- how to be humble while still having "The Best of Both Worlds" ... it's all in the clip.

Cody's experience on the set of "Hannah Montana" was life imitating art ... because just as Miley Stewart helped Jake Ryan grow as a person, Cody says Miley Cyrus was happy to show him the ropes on set when he was first cast on the show. Just check out the interview -- he raved about "vivacious" Miley being a comforting person on set who was happy to show him a thing or two.

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As you know, 'HM' was a staple on Disney Channel for 4 seasons, and also spawned a successful film in 2009, "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Several of the stars, including Miley and Cody, walked the red carpet of the 20th anniversary special Monday night along with Jason Earles, Moisés Arias, Shanica Knowles, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.