Miley Cyrus is celebrating her 34th birthday as a newlywed ... and she's giving fans another peek inside her wedding weekend, including a sweet moment with her once-estranged dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

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The "Flowers" singer dropped a fresh batch of wedding photos Monday on Instagram ... showing off everything from her stunning white gown and flower-covered ceremony to behind-the-scenes moments with her new husband, Maxx Morando.

But one family photo is particularly noteworthy ... Miley included a shot with Billy Ray, whose relationship with his daughter has been anything but smooth sailing over the years.

As you know ... the father-daughter duo went through a highly publicized rough patch following Billy Ray's split from Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, before eventually working toward a reconciliation.

Miley made sure Tish got some love, too ... sharing a beautiful black-and-white snap of the two posing together among the wedding flowers.

The birthday girl also included photos of herself and Maxx with their dog Mandy, plus a glimpse of the newlyweds enjoying their celebration.

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As TMZ previously reported ... Miley and Maxx tied the knot Saturday at Frank Sinatra's former Palm Springs estate, with roughly 100 guests in attendance. She shared her first wedding photos Sunday.

Miley captioned her latest post by saying she woke up feeling grateful for everyone who made the weekend unforgettable.