'Looney Tunes' Eric Bauza, Voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Dead at 46

Eric Bauza, the voice behind some of the most iconic characters in cartoon history, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died.

The Emmy-winning voice actor's family announced his sudden passing Sunday in a statement shared on his Instagram account.

His family wrote ... "Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come."

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Eric died Sunday at his home from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, a heart condition linked to high blood pressure. His death was ruled natural.

Sleep apnea and class 2 obesity were also noted as significant conditions.

Eric was a major force in the animation world ... lending his voice to a whole lineup of "Looney Tunes" favorites, including Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian and Road Runner.

And his talents stretched well beyond the Warner Bros. universe ... with credits including "Teen Titans Go!," "Muppet Babies," "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The Canadian-born performer racked up more than 400 acting credits throughout his career and won three Children's & Family Emmy Awards for his voice work.

Eric was 46.