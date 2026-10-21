County Music Star John Anderson Dead at 71

John Anderson, the legendary country singer known for hits like "Swingin'" and "Straight Tequila Night," has died ... according to his family.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's family announced his death Wednesday in a statement shared on his official social media accounts.

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"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend," his family wrote.

They continued ... "To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special."

His family said they are completely heartbroken, adding his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave them and the memories they shared.

Anderson was a major force in country music for decades, releasing hits including "Seminole Wind," "Money in the Bank" and "Wild and Blue."

Throughout his career, he earned numerous accolades, including the CMA Horizon Award and Single of the Year for "Swingin'." He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

Anderson also shared the stage with country legends including Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Jones.

He was 71.