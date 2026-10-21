Twitch Streamer Adam Wolke Dead at 36

Adam Wolke -- a Twitch Streamer from Germany -- has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage ... according to a fellow streamer.

Verena Ullrich shared the tragic news on Instagram on Tuesday night ... wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we must inform you that our Adam has sadly passed away."

Ullrich then explained that Wolke died from the hemorrhage caused by a ruptured cerebral aneurysm.

She added, "We were by his side until the very end and accompanied him on his final journey. We are deeply shaken and still can hardly put into words what has happened."

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According to People, Wolke last streamed from his Twitch account last month. His last post on Instagram -- posted September 15 -- showed him interacting with NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Wolke was just 36 years old.