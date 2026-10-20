Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Kyle Kennedy Dead at 42

Kyle Kennedy -- one of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy's grandchildren -- is dead.

Kyle died at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts, on September 21 ... according to an online obituary.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been revealed.

Kyle was the daughter of Michael Kennedy -- the 6th of Robert and Ethel's 11 children -- and Victoria Denise Gifford, whose father was NFL legend Frank Gifford.

Kyle was just 13 years old when Michael tragically skied into a tree while playing football on skis with other Kennedy family members. He died on New Year's Eve 1997.

She later became an educator ... beginning her career while working at a disadvantaged school through the Teach For America program after graduating from Georgetown University. Kyle later earned advanced degrees from Pace University and Harvard.

While she mostly lived a private life, Kyle gained national attention briefly in 2012 ... when her cousin Conor Kennedy allegedly crashed her wedding with his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Taylor has always denied she was a gate-crasher -- insisting she was invited and even claiming Kyle thanked her for showing up.

In more recent years, Kyle dealt with her own challenges ... losing a daughter, Josie, just days after she was born. Kyle was also left paralyzed after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in 2020.

She was just 42 years old.

RIP