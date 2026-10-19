Atlanta Technical College Student Accidentally Shoots Classmate, Kills Himself

A student is dead and another is injured after an accidental shooting at Atlanta Technical College Monday.

Atlanta police say one student was carrying a gun that had accidentally discharged inside a classroom, hitting another student in the leg and injuring them.

Investigators say the student with the gun then left the classroom and reportedly went to the bathroom, where he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police department's report says an ambulance brought the injured student to the hospital.

The report says the injured student was alert, conscious and breathing when officers responded at 8:45 AM, and the college said they are expected to recover.

Police say this was an isolated incident and believe there's no active threat to the community. The college says the campus was secured afterward and operations have since resumed.