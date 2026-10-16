Oregon School Shooting: GoFundMe Set Up For Good Samaritan Who Killed Shooter

The Good Samaritan who put an end to a school shooter's rampage in Bend, Oregon, is getting support from people online ... who are throwing cash his way as a "thank you" for his heroic actions.

A woman named Amy Reynolds -- a businesswoman who is based in Bend -- started a GoFundMe for Kaylub Giamanco after he rushed into Silver Rail Elementary School and neutralized a 16-year-old school shooter who had already killed 4 people

Amy says Kaylub bravely acted out of love ... but he still has a difficult road ahead, which may require extra money.

She says the GoFundMe has been set up to help Kaylub and his family afford trauma-informed therapy and mental health care, potential legal expenses connected to the shooting, lost income and everyday living expenses while Kaylub takes time off work, and any additional needs that may arise.

Amy writes, "Kaylub was there for our community in a moment of unimaginable fear. Now it's our turn to be there for him."

The GoFundMe went live Friday morning ... and has already raised more than $2,500 out of its stated $18K goal.

We reached out to GoFundMe ... and they told us they're monitoring the news around the shooting -- and they promise to safely hold the funds during the verification process.