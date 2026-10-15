Oregon Elementary School Shooting: 4 Killed, Including 3 Children

Update

3:52 PM PT -- The shooter, who was killed, is confirmed to have been a male.

3:47 PM PT -- CNN reports that 3 of the deceased victims are children.

3:27 PM PT -- CBS News reports that at least four people have been killed.

At least 2 people have been hospitalized in an elementary school shooting in Oregon.

According to NBC News, Sheila Miller with the Bend Police Department says there are children among the victims. No word on their conditions.

Police responded after a call was made that shots were fired into a car at Silver Rail Elementary around 1 PM.

Authorities learned "the shooter had been shot and killed" shortly after arriving on the scene.

It's unclear who took out the shooter, but Miller told the outlet ... "It may have been a bystander."

Kash Patel announced on social media that the FBI is on the scene and helping local authorities with the investigation.

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Governor Tina Kotek says she's "closely monitoring the situation" and applauded responders on the scene.

Police say there was only one suspect in the shooting and don't yet have information about the number of victims or what condition they're in.