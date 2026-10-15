Bend Oregon School Shooting: Watch the Live Streamed Press Conference
Bend Oregon School Shooting Watch the Press Conference ... Streaming Live
Published
Officials are holding a press conference for the tragic school shooting in Bend, Oregon ... and we're streaming it live. They'll be addressing the press in a conference at 5:30 PM PT.
According to reports, at least 4 people -- including 3 children -- have been killed. The shooter was also killed.
Kash Patel said earlier that the FBI was on the scene, helping local authorities with the investigation.
Check out the video to watch the press conference live.