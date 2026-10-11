Pregnant Mom Days Away from Giving Birth Among Killed in Penn. Mass Shooting

A pregnant Pennsylvania mom who was just days away from giving birth was among the victims of a horrific mass shooting in Erie ... her two young children were also killed.

Angelina Stone was expecting a baby boy named Kyrie, who was due October 14, according to her recent social media post. She was killed alongside her children, 5-year-old Isiah and nearly 2-year-old Amari'anna, in Friday's shooting.

As we previously reported, nine people were initially reported dead in the massacre ... including two children and the suspected gunman -- who authorities say died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The tragedy unfolded Friday evening on Perry Road, where police responded to reports of gunfire. Witnesses reportedly saw a man shooting outside a home before going inside.

Officers and a SWAT team responded, establishing a perimeter and attempting to get the suspect to surrender. Police later entered the home and discovered additional victims.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah described the scene as "deeply disturbing," and the investigation into what led to the killings remains ongoing.

Family friends have remembered Stone as a loving mom, while relatives have spoken publicly about the devastating loss, and a GoFundMe has been launched to pay for funeral costs.

Officials have not announced a confirmed motive for the shooting and have no yet publicly identified a suspect.

Angelina was 24, Isiah was 5 and Amari'anna was almost 2.