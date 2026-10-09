Play video content Video: Fort Hood Survivor Alonzo Lunsford Says Livestreamed Execution Isn't a Party TMZ.com

One Fort Hood survivor says he plans to watch Nidal Hasan's livestreamed execution ... but doesn't want people to treat it like a party.

TMZ spoke with Alonzo Lunsford -- who was shot 7 times in the 2007 attack -- and he tells TMZ ... Hasan's livestreamed death shouldn't be treated like an event you tailgate.

He also stressed that not everyone should have access to the stream ... telling us that kids and teens should be sitting this one out.

Alonzo, however, plans to look his shooter in the eye during the execution, in the hopes that he can finally get closure.

Play video content Video: Alonzo Lunsford Is Unsure What Platform Should Host Firing Squad Livestream TMZ.com

He also thinks the Defense Department will have a hard time finding a place to livestream the execution ... telling TMZ outlets won't want to deal with the backlash of airing an execution in real time.

But Alonzo did tell us he believes it's important we don't forget that people died in the horrific shooting.

As you know, Hasan went on a shooting spree at Fort Hood in 2009. He was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others.

The War Department plans to livestream his execution by firing squad, which is scheduled for December 3.

Play video content Video: JD Vance Says He Won't Watch Livestreamed Execution of Fort Hood Shooter C-SPAN

We also previously caught up with Vice President JD Vance, who said he's skeptical that the Pentagon will follow through with the plan.