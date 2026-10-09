Play video content Video: JD Vance Says He Won't Watch Livestreamed Execution of Fort Hood Shooter C-SPAN

Vice President JD Vance is casting doubt on whether the Pentagon will follow through with plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan ... but if it does happen, he won't be tuning in.

"I don't know that that's actually going to happen," Vance told reporters Friday when asked about the Pentagon's plan to livestream Hasan's December execution by firing squad.

Vance then tried to move past the controversy surrounding the unprecedented broadcast, saying Hasan's crimes shouldn't be forgotten.

"Whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don't forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people," Vance said.

He added ... "If it's ultimately livestreamed, I'm not going to be watching it."

SecWar Hegseth reveals that the execution of convicted Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan will be PUBLIC: https://t.co/fnnghxliY2 @theblaze

As we told you ... a War Department official told us Thursday that Hasan's execution will be livestreamed, despite backlash over the plan.

Hasan is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood ... the same Texas military base where he carried out his 2009 shooting spree. He was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others.

President Donald Trump, who approved the execution, previously said Hasan would receive "the death penalty through firing squad" and added ... "He deserves it."