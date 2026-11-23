Derek Hough is opening up about a painful time in his life ... claiming in his new documentary that a neighbor sexually abused him when he was just a child.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge opened up about the alleged abuse during an interview in "Symphony of Dance" ... saying the alleged abuse took place in Utah before his parents' divorce.

Derek said a neighbor who lived nearby was "for lack of a better word, just really inappropriate with me physically."

He doesn't delve into that any further ... but he also retold a story he's mentioned before about bullies putting a gun to his head before tying him up and leaving him in a field.

Derek said his parents' divorce was a relief ... because they both moved out of that neighborhood to separate abodes, and he never had to see his alleged abuser or his bullies again.

Interestingly, Derek's sister, 'DWTS' co-host Julianne Hough, may have mentioned Derek's alleged abuse when she opened up in 2024 about her own experiences.

She said she "was not the only one in [her] family that had gone through similar things." Unclear if she specifically meant Derek, but he fits that criterion.