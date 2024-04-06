Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Officially Cleared to Rejoin Dance Tour

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert will share the spotlight soon enough ... 'cause she's medically cleared to start touring once again.

The nimble couple revealed the good news on Hayley's Instagram story Friday ... telling their army of fans she's ready to pirouette once more -- hopping back onstage officially April 14 in Florida.

And, she looks completely back to her old self if another video she posted is any indication ... 'cause it seems she's already back to rehearsals with the tour company.

She reflects on her recovery in the posts caption, mentioning dancing just four months after her emergency craniectomy comes as a total shock and thanking all of the specialist who helped get her back onstage.

Remember ... Hayley became disoriented and was rushed to a D.C. hospital the night after a performance on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.

It's clear she's spent awhile back at work ... 'cause Hough posted a pic of the two together last month -- while standing in the middle of a large open dance studio.

Hayley's previously said she's having good and bad days, but it seems like she's clearly had enough good for doctors to sign off on her hittin' the dance floor on tour.