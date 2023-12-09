Derek Hough Says His Wife Has Long Road to Recovery After Brain Surgery

Derek Hough says his wife, Hayley, is recovering after having brain surgery, but it's gonna take quite a while for her to feel 100 percent again.

In a message posted on Instagram Friday, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge gave an update to his fans on Hayley's situation, pointing out that she has a "long road of recovery" after she suffered a "cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy."

The Mayo Clinic defines an intracranial hematoma as blood that forms within brain tissue or below the skull, putting pressure on the cranium. The condition is usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain as a result of head trauma.

In his IG post, Derek also talked about how Hayley inspires him with her will and strength and "no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” when she suffered her medical emergency.

On Thursday morning, Hayley became disoriented and was rushed to a D.C. hospital after their "Symphony of Dance" performance the night before.

Derek also gave thanks to his fans for their love and support, explaining, "The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated."