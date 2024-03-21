Derek Hough Shares Tender Photo with Wife Hayley Amid her Medical Scare

Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, appears to be feeling a whole lot better after her terrifying health scare ... because she's back on the dance floor!

The couple each posted a tender photo on their Instagram accounts Wednesday, showing Derek standing alongside Hayley in a dance studio with his arm around her. Hayley's head is resting on the shoulder of the popular "Dancing With The Stars" judge.

Their captions read, "Stepping onto this blank canvas together. Beginning to paint again."

The sweet image marked three months since Derek publicly announced that Hayley was recovering from brain surgery after she became disorientated following a dance performance and was rushed to a Washington D.C. hospital.

In his IG statement back then ... Derek said Hayley had a "long road of recovery" after she suffered a cranial hematoma, requiring and an emergency craniectomy.

What that means is blood forms within brain tissue or below the skull, putting pressure on the cranium. This is usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain due to head trauma, possibly leading to death.

All that sounds pretty bad ... but it seems as if Hayley – a pro dancer -- has bounced back and might be ready to boogie down again.

