Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Welcome First Baby Together

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert welcomed a baby girl over the holidays!

Everley Capri Hough came into the world December 29, according to a joint Instagram post from the couple.

Derek and Hayley shared a heartwarming black-and-white picture of the baby's tiny feet wrapped in their hands.

They captioned the pic, writing, "Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed."

Remember ... the new parents said "I do" in August 2023, and revealed their baby news in July -- also through Instagram. In the video they posted, Hayley flashed a strip of sonogram photos at the camera as the couple smiled and embraced over a scenic view.

At the time, they wrote, "We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small."

Everley is their first child together.