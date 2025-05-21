Derek Hough vs. Hayley Erbert Who'd You Rather?! (Who Wore It Better Edition)
Derek Hough may just be givin' his wife Hayley Erbert a run for her money 'cuz the dancing duo got caught red-handed wearing the same short dress ... and dare we say, Derek's killin' it?!
Put your judging skills to the test, give a good 1-2, and answer this dynamic question:
Who'd You Rather?!
And, since Mr. Hough flashed a nip slip in his dress, we're gonna go ahead and gift you with his hottest shots ... You're welcome 😉!