Dramatic Video Shows ICE Shooting in New York City

Play video content Video: Wild Video Shows ICE Rush Up to Parked Car in Shocking NYC Encounter NYPD

The ICE shooting that left a man in the hospital and sparked protests in New York City was caught on video ... and it shows agents rushing up to the car seemingly with weapons ready.

Video of the incident is now circulating online ... and it shows 2 men rushing up to the door of a car parked along the sidewalk.

These men aren't seen in distinct uniforms ... instead wearing plain clothes. The men seem to be approaching the car with their guns already out and, when the car tries to speed away, one of them apparently opens fire.

The clip has no audio ... so we don't know how the agents identified themselves before the shooting took place -- especially important since there doesn't seem to be any indication from the footage that they're law enforcement.

Another angle shows massive commotion -- seemingly when the car crashed after the first clip -- and a swarm of men rushing over with weapons drawn.

As we reported ... Oscar Belgal -- a 28-year-old -- was shot in the neck by ICE agents in front of his 5-year-old son. The Department of Homeland Security claims he has ties to Trinitarios, a Dominican gang.

Belgal was rushed to a hospital ... and protests broke out after the shooting. Five protesters were arrested.