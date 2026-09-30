Ben Shapiro Produced Movie Reimagines Renee Good ICE Shooting Scene, Watch Video

Play video content Video: Ben Shapiro-Produced Film Reimagines Renee Good ICE Shooting Scene

A new movie being produced by Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire appears to be recreating the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good ... and TMZ has obtained video from the set as protesters sound off nearby.

The footage, shot during filming in Livingston, Montana, shows the production working through the tense sequence.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Renee's name is never mentioned in the script ... but the scene closely mirrors her January death in Minneapolis, when she was shot 4 times in her SUV by federal immigration agents.

Video from the movie set shows a Toyota slam into an ICE van, back up and then take two gunshots through the windshield -- one striking the woman in the neck, the other in the head -- before the SUV crashes into the curb.

Protesters can be heard during filming ... as the Shapiro-linked project continues to draw backlash over its ICE-heavy storyline.

Play video content 1/7/26 Video: ICE Agent Shoots and Kills Woman in Minneapolis, Bystander Films It All

The real-life shooting sparked national outrage after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee during an encounter in Minneapolis as she was trying to drive away on a residential street.