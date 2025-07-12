Ben Shapiro Reviews 'Superman', Says James Gunn Failed

Superman or Super-Meh? Ben Shapiro has labeled James Gunn's "Superman" film the latter -- and is telling those worried it's full of preachy political propaganda to fly back to the ground ... 'cause they're worrying for nothing.

Check out the political commentator's review of the movie ... he's trolling Gunn's claim that this action film is about an "immigrant" and the "basic human kindness" that he believes America has lost.

He notes ... "This is not a movie about illegal immigration. This is not a movie about ICE, Russia-Ukraine, Israel and the Palestinians ... there may be references there if you have politics on the brain, but other than that, I really don't think there's much of this there."

Shapiro even calls one instance that could be considered anti-ICE sentiment "really weak" and accuses people "getting super exercised over the politics" surrounding the film of "deliberately misinterpreting some of the politics" included in the script.

But Shapiro says the political hoopla and half-baked political themes in the film aren't his main issue -- it's that Gunn shouldn't have been the person to spearhead the project in the first place. He accuses him of simply making a new "Guardians of the Galaxy" with Superman as the lead.

But ... he did give props to the cast, noting ... "The stars do their best with bad material given to them by James Gunn."

David Corenswet plays the iconic superhero, Rachel Brosnahan portrays Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor and Edi Gathegi plays Mister Terrific.

"Superman" premiered Friday with a $56.5 million opening day ... and is projected to hit $122 million for the weekend, according to The Wrap.

The movie was torn apart by conservatives leading up to its release following Gunn's immigration comments, and the backlash made it hard to predict what kind of opening the film would see.

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," told TMZ he was certain the box office numbers would take a hit due to Gunn's comments ... though he was still rooting for the movie to do well.