David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan & More Attend 'Superman' London Premiere
'Superman' Premiere Clark, Lois & More Flying High In London!!!
Break out the red capes -- "Superman" crash-landed in London, and the whole star-studded squad assembled in style for the film's very first red carpet premiere.
The man, the myth, the Man of Steel -- David Corenswet was serving super sleek in a black suit with those classic red pops, striking poses with his on-screen Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan, as they took over Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday.
Rachel was va-va-vooming all over that red carpet in a glittering asymmetrical Armani Privé cut-out, serving main character energy as she posed among the mere mortals.
Nicholas Hoult was sharing a laugh with David and looking worlds away from the bald baddie Lex Luthor, AKA Superman’s sworn nemesis!
Let’s not forget director James Gunn swooping in -- and if this first carpet’s anything to go by, consider the fashion bar officially launched into orbit. Expect style to soar at every premiere from here on out.
Suit up ... "Superman" flies into theaters July 11!