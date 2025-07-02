David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan & More Attend 'Superman' London Premiere

Break out the red capes -- "Superman" crash-landed in London, and the whole star-studded squad assembled in style for the film's very first red carpet premiere.

The man, the myth, the Man of Steel -- David Corenswet was serving super sleek in a black suit with those classic red pops, striking poses with his on-screen Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan, as they took over Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday.

Rachel was va-va-vooming all over that red carpet in a glittering asymmetrical Armani Privé cut-out, serving main character energy as she posed among the mere mortals.

Nicholas Hoult was sharing a laugh with David and looking worlds away from the bald baddie Lex Luthor, AKA Superman’s sworn nemesis!

Let’s not forget director James Gunn swooping in -- and if this first carpet’s anything to go by, consider the fashion bar officially launched into orbit. Expect style to soar at every premiere from here on out.