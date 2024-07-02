Christopher Reeve's Son Will Reeve to Cameo in James Gunn's 'Superman'

A full-circle moment is unfolding on James Gunn's 'Superman' set -- Will Reeve, son of the iconic Christopher Reeve, is flying into the DC Universe with a cameo in Gunn's film.

As you know, Christopher donned the red cape for the 70s and 80s 'Superman' movies ... and, undoubtedly, he would've been thrilled to see these heartwarming pics on X of his youngest son hugging Gunn on set in Cleveland, Ohio, carrying on his legacy.

Christopher Reeve’s son Will and James Gunn.



What an incredible moment for DC. pic.twitter.com/oMP9OOPEOL — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) July 2, 2024 @BlackMajikMan90

Unclear what Will's role is exactly, but as you can see, he's dressed to the nines in a slick Clark Kent-style suit while dapping up Gunn, and then giving him a hug -- all while others on set clap, so looks like he had just wrapped filming his scenes.

One thing's for sure -- he's not playing the titular role, as that's been filled by David Corenswet, who's been rocking the classic blue and red suit around Cleveland.

Nonetheless, Will won't need to do much homework on the film given his dad's basically synonymous with the character -- he dove into the role in 1978's "Superman: The Movie" and continued flying the 'S' on his chest for 3 sequels until 1987.