'Superman' Trailer Thrills With Huge Action, Dog Sidekick

The first trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" finally arrived ... and it does not disappoint.

Packed with action, Clark Kent and some Lois Lane lovin', plus a ton of action -- fans were immediately freaking out with joy.

David Corenswet dons the red cape this time ... and from the way the trailer opens with a bloodied and beaten Superman -- seems he has his work cut out for him.

Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Nicholas Hoult and Anthony Carrigan round out the cast for the movie ... which is set to kick off Gunn's new vision for the DC Cinematic Universe.

That said, the breakout star of the trailer was Krypto, Superman's dog that appears for the first time in a live-action film.

And of course ... John Williams' classic theme from the Christopher Reeve franchise was used for the preview ... but plucked out solely on an electric guitar. Based on reactions online, fans are absolutely hyped for what's in store.