Christopher Reeve's Son Will Super Nervous Filming 'Superman' Cameo

Will Reeve was feeling the butterflies filming a cameo for James Gunn's new 'Superman' flick ... even though he's got serious TV chops.

We got the ABC News Correspondent and asked him about his recent experience on the Cleveland, Ohio movie set.

Christopher Reeve’s son Will and James Gunn.



What an incredible moment for DC. pic.twitter.com/oMP9OOPEOL — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) July 2, 2024 @BlackMajikMan90

Will, the son of late OG 'Superman' star Christopher Reeve, tells us he was more nervous about his small film role than he's ever been working as a TV newsman.

Thing is ... Will's playing a TV reporter in the upcoming flick, so you'd think this might be like riding a bike. Guess not.

The reason for Will's nerves ... the sheer number of people milling around the set and the pressure to memorize dialogue -- well, it was actually only one line!

Will says his 'Superman' cameo was a great experience overall ... but watch the clip, it doesn't sound like he's ready to quit his Big Apple day job and pack his bags for Hollywood.