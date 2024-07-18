Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Christopher Reeve's Son Will Super Nervous Filming 'Superman' Cameo

Christopher Reeve's Son Will Nerves NOT of Steel During 'Superman' Cameo!!!

STAYIN' PUT
TMZ.com

Will Reeve was feeling the butterflies filming a cameo for James Gunn's new 'Superman' flick ... even though he's got serious TV chops.

We got the ABC News Correspondent and asked him about his recent experience on the Cleveland, Ohio movie set.

Will, the son of late OG 'Superman' star Christopher Reeve, tells us he was more nervous about his small film role than he's ever been working as a TV newsman.

Thing is ... Will's playing a TV reporter in the upcoming flick, so you'd think this might be like riding a bike. Guess not.

Getty

The reason for Will's nerves ... the sheer number of people milling around the set and the pressure to memorize dialogue -- well, it was actually only one line!

Will says his 'Superman' cameo was a great experience overall ... but watch the clip, it doesn't sound like he's ready to quit his Big Apple day job and pack his bags for Hollywood.

Superman Through The Years
Launch Gallery
'superman' through the years Launch Gallery
Alamy

Gunn's 'Superman' is set for a July 2025 release ... and Will tells us if we should expect him at the big premiere.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later