Pete Hegseth's Order to Livestream Fort Hood Execution Catches Army, Pentagon Off Guard

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's plan to livestream the execution of convicted Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Hasan reportedly caught Pentagon and Army officials completely off guard ... with some now questioning how the military will pull it off.

According to CNN, Hegseth's announcement earlier this week was the first time many military officials learned the execution would be made public.

SecWar Hegseth reveals that the execution of convicted Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan will be PUBLIC: https://t.co/fnnghxliY2 @theblaze

Hegseth dropped the bombshell during an interview aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying Americans should be able to witness the consequences of Hasan's actions.

CNN reports Hegseth, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle and Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell ultimately decided the execution would be livestreamed ... a decision the Pentagon later publicly confirmed.

Military officials are reportedly scrambling to figure out the logistics, including how to protect the identities of soldiers assigned to the firing squad.

According to CNN, a military unit has already been selected to carry out the execution, but officials are weighing the potential psychological impact on participating soldiers.

There are also unanswered questions about whether soldiers can refuse to participate and where exactly the live stream will be available.

The controversial decision has sparked backlash from service members, veterans and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Play video content Video: JD Vance Says He Won't Watch Livestreamed Execution of Fort Hood Shooter C-SPAN

Vice President JD Vance even expressed uncertainty Friday about whether the broadcast would actually happen, telling reporters he wouldn't watch it.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, defended Hasan's execution by firing squad, saying the convicted killer deserves the death penalty ... though Trump said he wasn't involved in the live stream decision.

Play video content Video: Fort Hood Survivor Alonzo Lunsford Says Livestreamed Execution Isn't a Party TMZ.com

Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others during the 2009 Fort Hood massacre. We spoke with a survivor of the shooting ... who told us he'll be watching the live stream, but urges others to not treat it like a party.