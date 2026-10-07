NY House Candidate Chris Gallant Says BDSM Photos Don't Affect Ability to Serve

Play video content Video: Chris Gallant Shrugs Off BDSM Photo Controversy ... It Has Nothing to Do With Congress TMZ.com

A Democrat running for Congress on Long Island isn't backing down over his BDSM past ... saying the kinky photos have zero bearing on his ability to serve.

House candidate Chris Gallant joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday and addressed the photos that surfaced last month showing him modeling for San Francisco fetish brand Mr. S Leather.

Gallant says the shoot happened about 15 years ago with his then-partner and was completely consensual ... and he later asked the company to take the photos down.

As for why they're surfacing now, Gallant says the whole thing feels "too coordinated" ... though he admits he has no idea who's actually behind it.

He says he's not scared of the pictures and doesn't think his sex life should have anything to do with whether he's fit for Congress.

Harvey asked if Gallant worries the photos could become an issue with Pete Hegseth while Gallant remains in the National Guard ... and Gallant basically said to check his résumé.

He pointed to his time as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot, air traffic controller, volunteer firefighter, and union rep ... saying he's spent his life showing up and doing the job.

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As TMZ previously reported, Gallant has already leaned into the BDSM reveal ... joking it could be his "Kim Kardashian moment," saying he makes "Christian Grey look like amateur hour" and rolling out a "Make Politics Sexy Again" campaign ad.