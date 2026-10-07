NY Dem House Candidate Says His Kinky Past Makes 'Christian Grey Look Like Amateur Hour'

New York congressional candidate Chris Gallant isn't exactly running from his kinky past ... in fact, he's leaning all the way in after photos blew the lid off his BDSM secret.

Gallant -- the Democrat running against Republican Rep. Nick LaLota on Long Island -- is speaking out after The New York Post revealed last month he'd appeared in explicit promotional photos for San Francisco fetish brand Mr. S Leather.

His reaction? I'm sexy and I know it!!!

In a new interview with The New York Times, Gallant says his friends have always known he's "kinky as hell" ... adding, "I make Christian Grey look like amateur hour."

Gallant says the photos were taken nearly 17 years ago and insists he wasn't manipulated into doing them ... he was simply into it.

Rather than hide from the attention, he's trying to turn it into campaign fuel ... joking it could be his "Kim Kardashian moment."

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He's rolling out a new ad with the slogan, "Make Politics Sexy Again."

The Post uncovered photos showing Gallant in various stages of undress and BDSM gear, including leather straps, collars, and bondage equipment.

His attorney previously said the shoot was consensual and tied to a past relationship.

Gallant tells the Times the exposure has at least solved one campaign problem -- name recognition.

Play video content 9/15/2026 Video: Chris Gallant Speaks On Leaked Bondage Photos