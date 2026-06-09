OnlyFans Model Michaela Rylaarsdam Melts Down at Sentencing For Fatal BDSM Act

OnlyFans model Michaela Rylaarsdam had a guilt-fueled meltdown in court as she was sentenced for killing a man in a BDSM act.

Rylaarsdam was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter of Michael Dale, who suffocated to death after she put a plastic bag, Saran Wrap, and duct tape over his head during a kinky encounter gone wrong.

The adult entertainer, wife, and mother of three broke down on the stand in San Diego Superior Court as she profusely apologized to Dale's family.

Rylaarsdam sobbed through tears as she told his loved ones ... "It needs to be said, there are no words. There are no words. 'I'm sorry' is not enough, and I have a million emotions, but I would say the desire to go back and undo this would be at the top. If I could change this …"

During the fatal encounter, prosecutors allege Dale's limbs were tied ... so he couldn't take the plastic and duct tape off his head before he suffocated.

He was allegedly inside the bag for about 8 minutes, and Michaela immediately called 911 after the incident. Dale was declared brain-dead the next day. Authorities say he hired her in April 2023 to come to his Escondido home and perform BDSM acts for $11,000.

Rylaarsdam's attorney previously said she never intended to kill her client, arguing that consent is a "mitigating factor," even if it's not a legal defense.

The lawyer said at the time ... "I think there was no intent to kill and no attempt to cover this up. And she acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem."