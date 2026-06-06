OnlyFans Stars Promise Real Fights at 'The Knockout Queen' Event

Two of the biggest stars in the OnlyFans universe say their upcoming boxing matches are the real deal ... and they're promising fans won't be getting a staged spectacle.

TMZ caught up with Rebecca McLeod and Alexandra Svensson at a gym in Beverly Hills as they trained this week for "The Knockout Queen" -- a massive creator event headed to Coachella later this month. Watch the full interview ... both women make it clear they're taking these fights seriously and have some pointed messages for their opponents.

Rebecca is set to headline the card against fellow OF star Brittney LeFevre, while Alexandra -- better known online as Alex Kay -- is preparing to square off with Maddy Belle.

Despite the glamour attached to the influencer world, both insisted this isn't some made-for-content showdown. Alex told us there's a major misconception about the event ... saying everyone involved is putting in real work and training hard for fight night.

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There's also a little bad blood brewing, too! Rebecca claimed she heard Brittney has been talking trash about Australia ... while Alexandra took a jab at Maddy, noting she was grinding in the gym while her opponent was off enjoying EDC.