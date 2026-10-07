Kyrsten Sinema's Ex-Lover Demands She Pay His Jail Bond After He Allegedly Trashed Her Home

Kyrsten Sinema says her ex-bodyguard turned lover demanded she bond him out of jail after threatening to "take her down" and trashing her home ... and now she wants a judge to make it harder for him to get out.

Citing court documents, the Arizona Republic says Matthew Ammel -- who was Sinema's bodyguard when she was senator and later her lover -- violated the terms of a no-contact order and was tossed behind bars.

Sinema took out a restraining order against Ammel in September after he trashed her house to the tune of more than $200,000 ... after their romantic relationship went off the deep end.

Ammel was arrested on September 17, and a grand jury has indicted him on one count of felony criminal damage. He allegedly dumped 22 paintings belonging to Sinema into her pool, destroying the artwork.

In a court filing, Sinema's attorney, Colleen Clase, wrote that Ammel went on a violent rampage at Sinema's Cave Creek home and made threats to "take her down," despite her not being present. Clase also wrote that Ammel had a bail bondsman phone Sinema and ask that she post Ammel's bond.

The lawyer noted, "This is a form of indirect contact, constitutes witness harassment and intimidation, and causes substantial concern given the recent history of threats made against her life."

Instead of paying the bond, Sinema asked a judge to raise the bond amount for Ammel, who also reached out to Sinema previously in September while the order of protection was in place. Prosecutors asked the judge to set Ammel's bond at $100,000, calling him a danger to the former senator and the public at large.