Two Children Among Nine People Dead During Mass Shooting in Pennsylvania: Report

A gunman fatally shot 9 people -- including two kids -- in Pennsylvania before taking his own life during a tense police standoff, according to a media report.

Erie News Now reports that shots were fired in the city of Erie, PA, Friday night when witnesses saw a man with a handgun shooting outside a house before he went inside the home. Two women were reportedly found dead with gunshot wounds in the street.

Police officers and a SWAT team responded to 911 calls around 5 PM, according to Erie News Now.

Officers reportedly fanned out around the house, creating a perimeter while ordering the alleged shooter to surrender over a loudspeaker.

Police reportedly heard more gunshots being fired inside the home before they entered and found more bodies. Two children were reportedly among the dead along with the shooter, who police say appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators have not released a motive or identified any of the victims.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah told reporters ... "The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing."