6-Year-Old Curses at Cops After Shooting Teacher, Admits To Stealing Gun In Wild Video

A 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia had plenty to say when cops rushed into the classroom ... cursing out officers, daring them to fight him, and admitting he stole the gun from his mom.

Newly unsealed bodycam footage shows the chaotic aftermath of the 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, where teacher Abby Zwerner had just been shot.

In the video, a reading specialist is holding the boy as police enter the room and secure the gun ... and the kid immediately starts going off.

At one point, he asks the officers, "Which one of y'all wants a f***ing piece of me?" ... before repeatedly dropping swear words as the adults try to calm him down.

Then comes the admission ... the boy tells police, "My mom had this. I stole that from my mom" ... before adding he doesn't care if cops call backup or if he goes to jail.

The reading specialist also tells officers school officials had been warned about a threat involving the boy earlier that day ... and says this was his first week attending without his mother staying at school with him.

As TMZ previously reported, Zwerner survived the shooting and later won a $10 million civil verdict after jurors found a former school administrator ignored warnings the child may have had a gun.