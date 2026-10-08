Trans NYT Exec Allegedly Killed By In-Laws Was Once Pregnant, Blamed Miscarriage on Wife

The trans New York Times exec who authorities claim was murdered by his in-laws was once pregnant ... and blamed his miscarriage on his wife, Candice Jang.

The California Post obtained a 2025 court filing where Jonathan McKinsey said ... "I was terrified of Candice hurting me or the baby, but had nowhere to go and limited options, as a pregnant transgender man."

McKinsey reportedly became pregnant with an embryo from Candice's IVF treatment ... a decade before his violent shooting death in a Bay Area parking lot.

As we reported ... McKinsey's in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, are charged with murder ... and prosecutors claim they ambushed him and took turns shooting him with two guns.

Back to the pregnancy ... McKinsey reportedly wanted the couple to use his eggs, but Candice allegedly told him she didn't want their kid to have his "f***ed up genetics."

He also claimed that Candice would regularly start fights with him while he was pregnant ... claiming it was because she was jealous he was carrying their baby.

McKinsey alleged ... "She forced me to sleep on the futon in our living room, while she slept in the bed. On one occasion, she threw a cup at me and hit me in my stomach."

He said in the filing that he noticed pregnancy problems at 22 weeks, when they were packing up to move from Berkeley to San Jose.

McKinsey said ... "Despite us having hired movers, Candice forced me to move heavy boxes during the move. Once the move was completed, I noticed that I had started bleeding."

He claimed that -- while on their way to the hospital -- Candice would tell him to "shut up" when he complained about the pain he was in.

McKinsey gave birth to their son, Romeo Preston McKinsey, but court documents say the baby died within an hour.