New York Times Exec Was Allegedly Ambushed By In-Laws in Fatal Shooting

New York Times executive Jonathan McKinsey's in-laws allegedly ambushed him and unloaded 2 guns, fatally shooting him in front of some kids.

Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen were charged with murder on Wednesday and -- according to The California Post -- charging documents claim they purposely planned the ambush-style attack.

They reportedly took off in their Honda Civic after gunning down McKinsey ... but witnesses helped police identify and stop their car.

Zhang admitted to killing McKinsey during an interview, but Chen invoked her Miranda Rights ... according to documents obtained by the Post.

They were also charged with other allegations and circumstances, like violence or bodily harm, use of a weapon, violent conduct, inflicting great bodily injury, personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm and personal use of a firearm, and an allegation that the defendant was armed with a firearm.

The two allegedly took turns shooting McKinsey in a parking lot at a sports complex in Dublin, CA.

As we previously reported, McKinsey was in a battle with his estranged wife, Candice Jang ... and they'd both filed for restraining orders against each other.

In his filing, McKinsey said Jang tried to rip his medical tubes out while he was transitioning and once whacked him with a frying pan.