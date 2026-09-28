Remy Ma Denies Being In Relationship Despite Hanging With Millyz

Play video content Video: Remy Ma Denies Dating Millyz Despite Their Recent Hangouts TMZ.com

Remy Ma is officially single ... and she tells TMZ the only relationship she's interested in right now comes with a beat.

We got the rapper in NYC at a listening event for her new EP, "Alimony," and asked if she was dating anyone after her public split from Papoose, who filed for divorce in May 2025 and has since moved on with boxing champ Claressa Shields.

Remy said she's "dating my music" and is now in a "monogamous relationship" with her art. This comes after she was spotted hanging out with rapper Millyz.

She also defended Keke Wyatt, who's featured on the EP, following the R&B singer's recent arrest for terroristic threats, simple assault, and cruelty to children.

As TMZ previously reported, Keke allegedly threatened to shoot another woman while extending a gun from her car window during a custody exchange.

Remy insisted Keke would never harm a child, calling her an amazing mother and artist.