Remy Ma Spills Remy Network Deets, Talks Co-Parenting With Papoose

Play video content TMZ.com

Remy Ma has big things popping in the new year ... including adding talk show host to her resume!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Conceited" rapper in NYC this week, where she humbly bragged about bossing up with her Remy Network -- and being a one-woman show when it comes to spoiling her 7-year-old daughter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Remy just hosted a McDonald's-themed birthday party for her little mini-me ... amid her ongoing rough divorce with rapper Papoose.

Despite their rift, Remy tells us things, such as party-planning and spending Christmas together, are smooth sailing ... because all Pap has to do is show up!!!