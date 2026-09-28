Quavo and Offset Reunite for the First Time in 5 Years with New Collab

Quavo and Offset are joining forces again for the first time in 5 years ... and it's all for a new collab.

Quavo held a surprise listening party for his new album, "Qrömelife," on Saturday ... and Offset dropped in to tease their new song from the project, "Away."

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You can see in the clip, Quavo and Offset are vibing as the track plays over the speakers.

Quavo posted about the upcoming album -- executive produced by Pharrell -- on Instagram, writing ... "We made this project together last year at a time when I was still dealing with grief and needed to create and express myself."

As you know, Migos' third member, Takeoff, was shot and killed in Houston back in 2022 ... which is what Quavo is referencing here.

Quavo continued ... "Qromelife is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family and my love for music. We keep pushing forward, we keep shining, we become Qrome."