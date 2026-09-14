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Late Migos Rapper Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Wants to Examine Bullets From Fatal Shooting

Late Migos Rapper Takeoff Alleged Murderer Wants To Examine Bullets

By TMZ Staff
Published
takeoff Patrick Xavier Clark getty comp
Getty/Houston Police Department

Late Migos rapper Takeoff's alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, is making moves to examine evidence, including the supposed bullets from his fatal shooting ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Clark wants permission to review certain items in the Houston Police Department's possession.

takeoff shooting scene
TMZ.com

Patrick said he wants an independent expert to examine the evidence to help build his defense ahead of trial, which is scheduled for November. 

As TMZ first reported, Clark was arrested for allegedly shooting the former Migos member in the head at a bowling alley in Houston.

1202 Patrick Xavier Clark mugs

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, died in 2022 ... and Clark denied he was involved in the shooting. 

In addition to the upcoming murder trial, Takeoff's parents are involved in a bitter battle over how much each parent gets from a civil lawsuit settlement. 

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