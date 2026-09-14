Late Migos Rapper Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Wants to Examine Bullets From Fatal Shooting

Late Migos rapper Takeoff's alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, is making moves to examine evidence, including the supposed bullets from his fatal shooting ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Clark wants permission to review certain items in the Houston Police Department's possession.

Patrick said he wants an independent expert to examine the evidence to help build his defense ahead of trial, which is scheduled for November.

As TMZ first reported, Clark was arrested for allegedly shooting the former Migos member in the head at a bowling alley in Houston.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, died in 2022 ... and Clark denied he was involved in the shooting.