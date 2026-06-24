Late Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Parents Fighting Over Wrongful Death Money

Takeoff's parents are fighting over how and where to divvy up settlement money from a wrongful death suit over the late Migos member's murder … with his mom arguing his dad was "barely present" in their son's life ... TMZ has learned.



TMZ obtained legal docs revealing the bitter back-and-forth between Takeoff's mom, Titania Davenport, and his dad, Kenneth Ball. The war involves settlement money from a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Takeoff's mom in Texas.

In the docs, Titania said she had a "close, loving and nurturing relationship" with her son for his entire lifetime. She said she cared for and raised him from birth as a single parent. She said she provided him with nearly sole financial support until he became an adult.

Titania claims she continued to help him out when he pursued his music career, adding that Takeoff then provided her with financial support, which included paying "most if not all of her expenses."

She said he bought her a home, cars, and paid for all her clothes, food, living expenses, and utilities. She claims Kenneth was not really around during his son's life and provided "negligible financial support and effectively no emotional support to his son." Titania added that her son did not provide his father with financial support.

For his part, Takeoff's dad says even if he was mostly absent from his son's life, he's still entitled to half of the settlement money and thinks Texas is the most appropriate court to figure out how to divvy it up.

Titania is arguing that Georgia -- where the probate case was filed -- is the better venue to handle this now that the wrongful death case in Texas is effectively over with the parties reaching a deal.

The judge has yet to rule.