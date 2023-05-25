Takeoff's Alleged Killer Indicted for Murder In Migos Rapper's Shooting Death

Takeoff's alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, has just been formally charged with murder in the Migos rapper's shooting death

A Texas grand jury indicted Clark on murder charges Thursday ... the Harris County District Attorney's Office told KHOU.

Play video content 11/1/22 TMZ.com

As you know ... Takeoff was shot and killed back in November outside a Houston bowling alley, where he was partying with Quavo. What started out as a celebration turned into an argument, which led to a physical altercation and ultimately a fatal shooting.

Houston PD arrested Clark in December, accusing him of firing the fatal shots.

Remember ... the coroner's report said Takeoff was shot in the head and the torso. Police say Takeoff was not armed and he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by gunfire.

As we reported ... Clark was released from the Harris County Jail in early January after posting $1 million bond.