Migos Rapper Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Arrested in Houston for Shooting

Houston PD says they've made an arrest in the shooting death of Takeoff.

The department's chief addressed the media Friday, announcing they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and charged him with the murder of Takeoff.

As we reported, Takeoff was killed early morning November 1 after he and Quavo were partying at a local bowling alley. At some point, the celebration turned into an argument, which led to a physical altercation and a shooting.

Cops say Takeoff was not part of the argument and he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander who was hit by gunfire. What's more, investigators say nearly 30 people were at the scene when the shooting happened -- and almost everyone left without giving a statement to police. They still ask those who were in attendance come in and talk.

Takeoff was shot in the head and torso according to the coroner's report -- and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

TMZ obtained video of the incident from 2:30 AM -- you can see and hear Quavo arguing with someone, and Takeoff is a few feet behind him. There's some sort of a discussion about basketball before shots start to ring out.

