New Video Shows Quavo Arguing with Others Before Gunfire Kills Takeoff

Play video content TMZ.com

Quavo was toe-to-toe with a group of guys outside that Houston bowling alley -- Takeoff and others had his back while he argued for more than 30 seconds before the shooting began.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of the showdown around 2:30 AM -- you can see and hear Quavo arguing with someone, and Takeoff is a few feet behind him. There's a discussion about playing basketball, and someone -- possibly Quavo -- says "I don't get down like that!"

Seconds later, there's a single crack of gunfire ... and when everyone starts running, a flurry of shots are firing through the crowd. You can hear more than 10 shots in total, and it sounds like they came from at least 2 different weapons.

Chaos ensued, with folks running in all directions to escape the hail of bullets. As we first reported, Takeoff was shot near his head, and despite efforts to resuscitate him -- made by Quavo and a bystander -- he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Play video content TMZ.com

Members of the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon and revealed a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were also hit, and went to a hospital for treatment. Cops say most of the witnesses to the shooting fled the scene, and they're asking them to come forward with information about what happened.