Cardi B and Offset Reunite for Kids' Birthday Bash Amid Divorce

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Cardi B and Offset put their messy divorce drama on ice for a day ... reuniting to celebrate two of their kids' birthdays.

The estranged spouses were both on hand Saturday for a massive joint birthday bash for son Wave, who turned 5 on Friday, and daughter Blossom, who turns 2 Monday.

The party was decked out with Disney and "Sonic the Hedgehog" decorations, balloon arches, carnival games and even an open bar ... with Cardi getting fully into character as Minnie Mouse.

Offset shared video of Wave dancing with cotton candy in hand, while Cardi posted plenty of footage from the bash herself. Interestingly, though, Cardi and Offset didn't appear together in any of the posts.

Cardi also joked about her love life while showing off the party's Chipotle stand ... reminding fans she'd once said she wanted one at her wedding before adding, "I ain't getting married no time soon," so the kids got it instead.

Of course, Cardi and Offset are still legally married despite her filing for divorce for a second time in August 2024.

As TMZ previously reported ... Offset later asked for joint custody of their three kids, and their split only got nastier from there. Cardi has publicly unloaded on Offset multiple times, while Offset has taken his own shots at Cardi as the divorce has dragged on.

The two have managed to put the drama aside for the kids before, though -- they also reunited for Wave's birthday back in 2024, even as sources told us their divorce was still moving forward.