Rick Ross Sends Remy Ma Cease and Desist for 'Biggest Boss' Movie

Rick Ross respects hustle ... but he's saying Remy Ma has gone too far! The Biggest Boss is going after Remy and her network for a movie that he says rips off his nickname and music.

ICYMI ... Remy is planning to release a film called "The Biggest Boss" on her platform, The Remy Network. Now -- according to a letter sent by Ross's attorneys and obtained by TMZ -- Rick is claiming the project features the unauthorized use of his music and trade name and demanding they halt the project from going forward.

Not only that ... Ross says it's confusing fans into thinking he has something to do with the movie, citing comments on social media.

A rep for Remy Ma tells TMZ ... "Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding 'The Biggest Boss' and takes the matter seriously. She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense."

The film is apparently about a police officer who steals a drug dealer's life story and turns it into a rap career ... eerily similar to Ross' own backstory of being a correctional-officer-turned-rapper. Some fans online have speculated the project may have been an act of retribution for Remy ... as Ross has been very supportive of fighter Claressa Shields, who is currently dating Remy's ex-husband.